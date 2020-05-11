Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman killed, 47 houses gutted in UP fire

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:15 IST
Woman killed, 47 houses gutted in UP fire

An elderly woman was killed and 47 houses were gutted in a big fire in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday. Deputy SP, Rajapur, Ishtiaq Ahmad said Shahjahan (60) was sick and got trapped in the fire on Sunday evening in Surwal village.

Her body was found after the fire, which gutted 47 houses, was doused, he said. Station House Officer of Rajapur police station Gulab Chandra Tripathi said the fire broke out in a house and quickly spread due to a dust storm. Fifty families live in the area, he said.

The exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, Tripathi said. Household items worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in the fire. Revenue officials are evaluating the loss.

Village Head Shabbir Khan alleged that fire tenders arrived after almost one-and-a-half hour after the villagers reported the incident. By the time they reached the spot, virtually everything had been burnt, he said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rahul Kashyap Vishwakarma said homeless villagers have been kept in a primary school and they will be compensated as per the provision after losses are ascertained.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Need to look for new opportunities to galvanise tech sector growth: Vardhan to scientists

With the economy reeling under the coronavirus crisis, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday exhorted scientists to prepare for a stronger recovery through self-reliance and look for new opportunities to galvanize in the t...

Total 6,00 stranded people returns Ladakh amid lockdown

Over 1,300 stranded Ladakhis, including students, reached here on Monday, taking the total number of those evacuated from different parts of the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown to over 6200, a spokesperson said. The latest group, belongi...

COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has alerted 1.4 lakh users: official; govt mulls making it mandatory for air passengers

Aarogya Setu, the mobile application to help track COVID-19 patients, has alerted around 1.4 lakh users in the country about a possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected persons, an official said on Monday, even as the governme...

Tata Starbucks resumes takeaway, home delivery services in 8 cities

Tata Starbucks on Monday said it has resumed take away and home delivery services in selected stores in eight cities. Amid the lockdown, Tata Starbucks is beginning the process of re-opening responsibly and serving its customers in multiple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020