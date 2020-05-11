West Bengal reports 5 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 118

West Bengal recorded five more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 118, according to a health department bulletin on Monday. The state has attributed 72 other deaths to comorbidities -- cases where COVID-19 was incidental.

In the last 24 hours, 124 fresh cases of the respiratory infection were reported from the state, which took the total number of active cases to 1,374, it said. Till Monday, there were at least 1,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the bulletin stated.