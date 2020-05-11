Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Cashless payment for home deliveries made mandatory in Ahmedabad

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Gujarat government has made cashless payment for home deliveries mandatory in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:49 IST
Combating COVID-19: Cashless payment for home deliveries made mandatory in Ahmedabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Gujarat government has made cashless payment for home deliveries mandatory in Ahmedabad. Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta said: "Home delivery has been made mandatorily cashless in Ahmedabad."

"To prevent the spread of COVID-19 through currency notes, it is mandatory to accept the digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms," he added. Gupta said that every delivery staff has to download Arogya Setu app on his mobile. "Every delivery staff in Ahmedabad will compulsorily have to download Arogya Setu app on his mobiles," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has reported 8,194 corona cases with 493 deaths so far while, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

California should do whatever's needed to help Tesla reopen car factory -Mnuchin

California should do whatever is necessary to help electric carmaker Tesla Inc reopen its only U.S. vehicle factory, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday.Health officials in Alameda County, where the factory is based in Fre...

Wizz Air tells UK: we need more detail on quarantine

Wizz Air needs more details on British plans to quarantine travellers before it can assess their impact after seeing strong demand for the routes it has started operating during the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive told Reuters.Jozse...

Goa to develop SOP for tourists soon, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa will soon develop its own standard operating procedure SOP for tourists visiting the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. After attending the video conference meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers o...

With longer shifts, fewer workers can run factory operations; infection risks will be lower: HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta on Monday supported states for increasing shift times in factories to 12 hours a day, saying the move will help in restricting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also added that aspects li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020