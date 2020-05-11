COVID-19: Navi Mumbai goes past Thane with 105 cases on Mon

Navi Mumbai on Monday overtook Thane city in the number of COVID-19 cases as 105 people were detected with the coronavirus infection in the former on Monday, health officials said. Thane city's COVID-19 count stood at 752 with 40 new cases, while the death toll reached 29 after three people, including the driver of an MLC, succumbed to the infection, they added.

In Navi Mumbai, four people died on Monday, taking the toll in the satellite city to 18, an official said. "Thane municipal limits now have 752 cases, while Navi Mumbai municipal limit has 779. In Kalyan, 23 new cases were detected, taking the count there to 344," an official said.

Among those who were detected with coronavirus on Monday were a one-month old child from Dombivali, and 6- month-old and 10-month-old infants from Navi Mumbai, he added. Meanwhile, police said a 45-year-old COVID-19 patient in Palghar district attempted suicide by jumping off the third floor of his hospital on Saturday night.

"He fractured his leg. No case has been registered in the incident," a Nalasopara police station official said. Palghar has 253 COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths so far.