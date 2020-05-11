Left Menu
Over 20 lakh poor people without ration cards got free ration till May 9: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:12 IST
The Delhi government has provided free ration to more than 20 lakh poor people who do not have a ration card since the lockdown came into effect, according to officials. The Aam Aadmi Party government has also provided free ration to 39.18 lakh National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries till May 9, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain tweeted on Monday.

As many as 20.92 lakh people who are not covered under NFSA got free ration till May 9. There are around 30 lakh people in Delhi who do not have ration cards.

