Over 20 lakh poor people without ration cards got free ration till May 9: Delhi govt

Over 20 lakh poor people without ration cards got free ration till May 9: Delhi govtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:12 IST
The Delhi government has provided free ration to more than 20 lakh poor people who do not have a ration card since the lockdown came into effect, according to officials. The Aam Aadmi Party government has also provided free ration to 39.18 lakh National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries till May 9, Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain tweeted on Monday.
As many as 20.92 lakh people who are not covered under NFSA got free ration till May 9. There are around 30 lakh people in Delhi who do not have ration cards.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Imran Hussain
- National Food Security Act
- Aam Aadmi Party
ALSO READ
Rains in Delhi-NCR, more showers likely tomorrow
Plea in Delhi HC for feeding stray dogs and other animals during lockdown
Some pollution hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai turn into green zones during lockdown
Delhi lockdown won't be relaxed beyond what Centre permits: Kejriwal
Delhi govt will not allow any further relaxation in lockdown till May 3, except those permitted by Union home ministry: CM Arvind Kejriwal.