Ghaziabad: Sealed Khoda area divided in 2 zones, 5 sectors, extra force deployed

For effective management of Ghaziabad’s Khoda area, which was sealed and declared a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities have divided it into two zones and five sectors, officials said on Monday. The district administration would use the same scheme for Loni municipality area and Loni SDM has been directed to draft a proposal in this regard, they said.

People commuting between Delhi and Khoda and Loni in Ghaziabad may spread the novel coronavirus, the officials said. Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that two zonal magistrates, five sector magistrates, area rationing officer of food and civil supplies department, medical officer and paramedical staff have been deputed in Khoda.

The team would work round-the-clock in two shifts, the district magistrate added. Till Khoda remains sealed, people working in Delhi and Noida should come to the area only in unavoidable circumstances after taking permission from incharge of the containment zone, Pandey said.

He said the supply of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and groceries will be ensured by the incident commander/additional city magistrate. Vendors will be allowed to enter the municipality area with valid passes issued by authorities, the DM said.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said four inspectors have been deployed in the two zones and 10 sub-inspectors in the five sectors. No loitering is allowed in the area and action will be taken against any person found roaming without any valid reason, the senior superintendent of police added.