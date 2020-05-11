Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: Sealed Khoda area divided in 2 zones, 5 sectors, extra force deployed

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:40 IST
Ghaziabad: Sealed Khoda area divided in 2 zones, 5 sectors, extra force deployed

For effective management of Ghaziabad’s Khoda area, which was sealed and declared a COVID-19 hotspot, the authorities have divided it into two zones and five sectors, officials said on Monday. The district administration would use the same scheme for Loni municipality area and Loni SDM has been directed to draft a proposal in this regard, they said.

People commuting between Delhi and Khoda and Loni in Ghaziabad may spread the novel coronavirus, the officials said. Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that two zonal magistrates, five sector magistrates, area rationing officer of food and civil supplies department, medical officer and paramedical staff have been deputed in Khoda.

The team would work round-the-clock in two shifts, the district magistrate added. Till Khoda remains sealed, people working in Delhi and Noida should come to the area only in unavoidable circumstances after taking permission from incharge of the containment zone, Pandey said.

He said the supply of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and groceries will be ensured by the incident commander/additional city magistrate. Vendors will be allowed to enter the municipality area with valid passes issued by authorities, the DM said.

Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said four inspectors have been deployed in the two zones and 10 sub-inspectors in the five sectors. No loitering is allowed in the area and action will be taken against any person found roaming without any valid reason, the senior superintendent of police added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine

The SP 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was headed for i...

Airport Model screening for COVID-19 planned at 3 rly stations in Ker

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 PTI With Indian Railways all set to partially commence some train services from Tuesday to help those stranded in various places, Kerala government plans to put in place airport-model COVID-19 screening at three r...

JNU bags project on COVID-19 research

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the varsity has bagged a project on COVID-19 research from BIRAC, a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology. The Biotechnology Indust...

CCI dismisses complaint of alleged unfair biz practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, Polaris Industries

The Competition Commission on Monday dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries Inc. Eicher Polaris is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020