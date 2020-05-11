Left Menu
DCW notice to DU over pressuring NE women students' to vacate hostel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:12 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Delhi University after female students from the northeast filed a complaint, alleging that they have been forced to vacate the hostel amid the lockdown. The DCW issued a notice to the Registrar of Delhi University.

Northeastern women students of Delhi University sent a complaint to the DCW on Monday in which they have alleged that the college administration is pressuring them to vacate the hostel.  The DCW said taking cognizance, a Union Minister had assured assistance, but on Monday a fresh complaint was again filed by the women students to the Commission seeking intervention in the matter. In the complaint, the students have alleged that they have been told to vacate the hostel. They have also said that time and again they have also been facing problems related to the food they get from the mess, the DCW said.

Apart from this, the students have also complained about racist remarks against them, it said. The Commission has also asked the university to provide an action taken report and provide all facilities to the students. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, "North East students studying in DU have given a complaint that they are being pressurised to vacate the hostel. Due to the lockdown they have no choice but to stay in the hostel. "Apart with this, the students have also complained to the Commission about the racist comments made against them. This is a very serious matter and in view of this we have issued a notice to the university and asked them to immediately take action in the matter. Any such discrimination won't be tolerated at all." PTI SLB TDS TDS

