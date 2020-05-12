Left Menu
Development News Edition

Of 15 trains, 3 will run from southern region: South Central Railway

With the railways resuming passenger services gradually with trains to 15 destinations from Tuesday, close to two months after it stopped them as part of a strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 disease, the South Central Railway has announced that three trains will be touching the southern region of the country.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-05-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 02:24 IST
Of 15 trains, 3 will run from southern region: South Central Railway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the railways resuming passenger services gradually with trains to 15 destinations from Tuesday, close to two months after it stopped them as part of a strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 disease, the South Central Railway has announced that three trains will be touching the southern region of the country. "Out of the 15 trains that are being started by the Indian Railways, three of them will be touching the South Central Railway. Out of these three trains, one train will be starting from Secunderabad station and will go till New Delhi. The other two trains will be passing through our South Central Zone, of which one special train will go from Bangalore to New Delhi and other will go from Chennai to New Delhi," Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, told ANI.

He further said on May 20 the first train will commence from Secunderabad and will run every Wednesday. "However, the special trains running between Bangalore and New Delhi will be running every day and will be stopping at Ananthapur, Gunthakul, and Secunderabad," he said.

The special train from Chennai to New Delhi, he said, will run twice a week with stops at Warangal and Vijayawada. "Passengers who intend to travel from these stations can avail the services by booking their tickets on IRCTC website," Rakesh said. As per the Ministry of Indian Railways, only those passengers who have confirmed ticket will be allowed into the station. There will be no provision of the waiting list or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) in these trains and neither will there be a provision of the tatkal facility. Passengers need to have a confirmed ticket to travel in these trains. The fare of the ticket will be like Rajadhani. However, the catering charges will not be included as the passengers will have to bring their own food.

Urging people to bring their own food and drinking water, Rakesh said, "We appeal the passengers travelling in these trains to also carry their own bedsheets as it will not be supplied by the Railways." "Before the passengers are allowed to board the trains, they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and all passengers will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the journey. Our staff will be working round the clock and they have been properly trained to ensure these rules being followed by people," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a productive discussion on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversa...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The trust you al...

4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol SOP against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.A group of 4 including Doctor a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip t...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures. Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020