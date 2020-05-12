Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown: Railways generate over Rs 16 crore after booking restarted

The Indian Railways have generated over Rs 16 crore and issued seat reservations to 82,317 passengers in just over a day- since it started bookings for passenger train services, informed the Railways officials on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:44 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Railways generate over Rs 16 crore after booking restarted
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways have generated over Rs 16 crore and issued seat reservations to 82,317 passengers in just over a day- since it started bookings for passenger train services, informed the Railways officials on Tuesday. On May 10, the Indian Railways had announced that it will run 15 pairs of trains and that the bookings for the passenger trains will start from Monday.

As per the railway officials, total 45,533 Passenger Name Records (PNRs) have been generated and reservations issued to 82,317 passengers for special trains. The total collection is Rs 16,15,63,821. The Railways decided to partially resume its passenger train operations after over one and a half months of halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Although 'Shramik' special trains began plying at the start of May, ferrying stranded migrant workers back to their native places. However, the movement for the general public at large was still curtailed. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

The Railways had continued to run freight trains during the lockdown period to ensure the supply of goods and commodities around the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco Q1 profits of $16B as virus impacts earnings

Saudi Aramco, the kingdoms energy producer, announced on Tuesday a net income of 16.7 billion for the first three months of the year and dividends of 18.75 billion for shareholders. Despite posting the highest quarter dividends in 2020 of a...

Singapore to temporarily shut Terminal 4 of Changi airport due to reduced flights caused by COVID-19 pandemic

Singapore on Tuesday said it would temporarily suspend the aviation operations at Changi Airports Terminal 4 due to the reduced number of flights triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision came weeks after Singapores aviation operator...

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt are dating

Booksmart star Noah Galvin has confirmed that he and actor Ben Platt are in a relationship. Galvin shared the news on Little Known Facts podcast with Ilana Levine.I asked him this morning, I was like, Are we allowed to talk about this And ...

MP: Two die of cardiac arrest in Shramik Special trains

Two passengers of Shramik Special trains died of cardiac arrest in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. A migrant worker travelling to Uttar Pradeshs Gonda district and another person returning to Bihars Aurangabad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020