Left Menu
Development News Edition

African swine flu kills over 14000 pigs in 10 districts of Assam

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday informed that 14,465 pigs have died in 10 districts, which have been severely affected due to African swine flu.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:37 IST
African swine flu kills over 14000 pigs in 10 districts of Assam
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora speaking about African swine flu cases in 10 districts of state. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora on Tuesday informed that 14,465 pigs have died in 10 districts, which have been severely affected due to African swine flu. He said the government is taking all adequate steps to prevent spread of the disease.

"Till now,14,465 pigs have died in 10 districts, due to African swine flu. The government is taking all possible steps to stop the spread of the disease," Bora said in a video conference. "The Assam government is concerned about farmers and discussing with officials all the ways to help farmers to overcome the crisis," he said.

For prevention of the disease, the state government has advised farmers to go for deep burial of dead pigs and to disinfect the pits with bleaching powder, salt and sodium chloride. The Minister informed that the state government has written to the Central government and waiting for its directions to tackle the situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian govt's assurances on prison conditions inadequate, says Nirav Modi's lawyer in London court during extradition trial

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis lawyer, during the extradition trial in Londons Westminster Magistrates Court, said that Indian governments assurances on prison conditions are inadequate and that he has a potentially serious mental health ...

Work from Home - Innovative Practices and Solutions

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirEver since the lockdown, companies have been changing the way they do business. What used to be a luxury which was accorded to a few privileged employees some time back has become the order of the day. Wor...

Piramal Enterprises shares recover most early losses, settle 3 pc lower

Shares of Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday recovered most early losses and settled around 3 per cent lower. In early trade, it had plunged nearly 14 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in the quarter ended Marc...

Maha: Couple attacked in Palghar village; wife dies

A 36-year-old woman was killed and her husband critically injured in an attacked by some unidentified assailants at their home in a village in Maharashtras Palghar district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020