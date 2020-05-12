DV Sadanand Gowda receives Rs. 25 Lakh from BPPI for PM CARES fund

To support the government in its fight against COVID-19, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India(BPPI) Under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has contributed Rs. 25 Lakh to PM CARES fund.

A cheque of the said amount was presented by Secretary Pharma, Shri PD Vaghela to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri. DV Sadanand Gowda in New Delhi today. On this occasion, Shri Sachin Singh, CEO, BPPI, Shri Rajneesh Tingal, JS, pharma, Shri Navdeep Rinwa, JS, pharma and other senior officers were also present.

The amount was contributed by employees, of BPPI and owners and distributors of Janaushadhi Kendras. The Kendras working under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have been rendering essential services to the nation. Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), the implementing agency of the PMBJP has been keeping a close tab on the situation in all of its area of operations. BPPI has been standing with its stakeholders and consumers in these challenging times as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) are functional and maintaining operations as part of their commitment.

BPPI is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at the PMBJK. BPPI has clocked appreciable sales turnover of Rs. 52 Crore despite the lockdown and testing times in the month of April 2020 as compared to Rs. 42 Crore achieved in March 2020. As the product basket of PMBJP consists of all the essential medicines enlisted in the NLEM other than lab regents & stents, BPPI has adequate stock of the medicines which are currently under demand viz. Face mask, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI has sold about 6 lacs Face masks, 50 lacs tablets of Hydroxychloroquine in the month of March & April 2020. Further, orders for 60 lacs Hydroxychloroquine tablets has also been placed. Envisioning current market demand, BPPI has also placed purchase orders for procurement of these medicines so as to have enough stock for the next six months.

Following the lockdown measures in place, over 6300 PMBJKs are functioning across the nation, covering 726 districts of the country. Supporting the governments initiative of practising social distancing, pharmacists at the PMBJK, now popularly known as "Swasth Ke Sipahi" are undertaking the delivery of medicines to patients and elderly people at their doorstep.

(With Inputs from PIB)