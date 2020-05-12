Left Menu
Development News Edition

DV Sadanand Gowda receives Rs. 25 Lakh from BPPI for PM CARES fund

A cheque of the said amount was presented by Secretary Pharma,  Shri PD Vaghela to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri. DV Sadanand Gowda in New Delhi today. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:40 IST
DV Sadanand Gowda receives Rs. 25 Lakh from BPPI for PM CARES fund
The amount was contributed by employees, of BPPI and owners and distributors of Janaushadhi Kendras. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBSrinagar)

To support the government in its fight against COVID-19, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India(BPPI) Under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has contributed Rs. 25 Lakh to PM CARES fund.

A cheque of the said amount was presented by Secretary Pharma, Shri PD Vaghela to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri. DV Sadanand Gowda in New Delhi today. On this occasion, Shri Sachin Singh, CEO, BPPI, Shri Rajneesh Tingal, JS, pharma, Shri Navdeep Rinwa, JS, pharma and other senior officers were also present.

The amount was contributed by employees, of BPPI and owners and distributors of Janaushadhi Kendras. The Kendras working under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have been rendering essential services to the nation. Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), the implementing agency of the PMBJP has been keeping a close tab on the situation in all of its area of operations. BPPI has been standing with its stakeholders and consumers in these challenging times as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) are functional and maintaining operations as part of their commitment.

BPPI is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at the PMBJK. BPPI has clocked appreciable sales turnover of Rs. 52 Crore despite the lockdown and testing times in the month of April 2020 as compared to Rs. 42 Crore achieved in March 2020. As the product basket of PMBJP consists of all the essential medicines enlisted in the NLEM other than lab regents & stents, BPPI has adequate stock of the medicines which are currently under demand viz. Face mask, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI has sold about 6 lacs Face masks, 50 lacs tablets of Hydroxychloroquine in the month of March & April 2020. Further, orders for 60 lacs Hydroxychloroquine tablets has also been placed. Envisioning current market demand, BPPI has also placed purchase orders for procurement of these medicines so as to have enough stock for the next six months.

Following the lockdown measures in place, over 6300 PMBJKs are functioning across the nation, covering 726 districts of the country. Supporting the governments initiative of practising social distancing, pharmacists at the PMBJK, now popularly known as "Swasth Ke Sipahi" are undertaking the delivery of medicines to patients and elderly people at their doorstep.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Group, IIT-M develop automated respiratory assist device

An automated respiratory assist device that will be useful in remote and rural areas where ventilator facilities are not available has been developed jointly by the TVS Group and IIT-Madras among others, the city-based diversified conglomer...

Tesla's Musk defies lockdown order, restarts Cali factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is restarting its California factory in defiance of local government efforts to contain the coronavirus. In a tweet Monday, Musk practically dared authorities to arrest him, writing that he would be on the assembly line ...

Russia: Putin's spokesman hospitalised with coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman says he is hospitalized with the coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, Yes, Ive gotten sick. Im being treated. Peskov, 52, has been Putins spokes...

Bollywood celebs salute medical staff on International Nurses Day

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit, on Tuesday expressed their gratitude to the nursing community on International Nurses Day for working tirelessly amid the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020