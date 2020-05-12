Kerala organisation slams Railways announcement on running AC coaches; claims it will create more COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:50 IST
A state-run charitable organisation on Tuesday lashed out at the Railways for its announcement on resuming limited number of passenger services with fully air-conditioned coaches on full-capacity from Delhi to all major cities and claimed it will create more COVID-19 patients. The Railways has issued new guidelines for travel on 15 pairs of special trains from May 12, asking passengers to carry their own food and linen and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for health screening.

The Railways, which has announced resumption of a limited number of passenger services after a hiatus of around 50 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown, had said the trains will be air-conditioned and will run on full-capacity on the Rajdhani routes from Delhi to all major cities. Mohammed Asheel, executive director of the charitable organisation--Kerala Social Security Mission-- Tuesday said even the Centre itself had issued guidelines advising people to avoid the usage of AC unless it was necessary.

"Even the centre's guidelines clearly asks people not to use AC much and in case they have to use it, the guidelines instruct to keep the temperature between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. It also provides instructions on humidity," Asheel told PTI.

"Even if we have arranged everything in the coaches including the temperature, the windows need to be opened at least once in a while." In flight travel, there is no other option due to various factors including air pressure in the cabin, and the travel duration is less than three to four hours. "But a journey in an AC compartment lasting 24 to 48 hours where people can freely move is never advisable," Asheel said.

Kerala was among the first states in India to report the deadly virus infection, but it has also earned global praise for having effectively managed to contain the outbreak and ensure a high recovery rate compared to other regions. On May 8, Kerala had declared that it had "flattened the curve",but hours later, the state detected more positive COVID-19 cases among those who were airlifted by the Centre from other countries under its 'Vande Bharat' mission.

Fresh cases were also detected among those who had reached Kerala from other states. Earlier in the day, Asheel had tweeted that he was tensed about the air-conditioned travel.

"The trains starting run today are fully air- conditioned !By the time they reach their destination, many will get the covid 19 infection if someone has it.... Train starts today..bit tensed...to be honest," he tweeted.

He said when the government has cheaper and safer options to transport stranded people, arranging AC coaches would be a mistake. The trains would start their journey from Tuesday evening.

Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM), under the Social Justice Department, extends service and support to the destitute, poor, aged, children, women, chronically ill cancer patients and other weaker sections of population. It identifies, undertakes and implements social security projects for the weaker sections.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

