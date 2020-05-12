Punjab: 12 migrant labourers injured as bus overturns

At least 12 migrant labourers were injured when their bus overturned after hitting a road divider some 45-km from here on Tuesday, police said. Two of the labourers sustained severe injuries in the accident near Khanna and they were taken to a hospital in Patiala, the police said.

The labourers were going to Bihar. After providing them first-aid they were sent in another bus, the police said. It appears that the accident took place because the bus driver fell asleep behind the wheel, they said.