Two gangsters arrested in Tik Tok star's murder case

A year after the murder of gym trainer and Tik-Tok star Mohit Mor, the special cell of Delhi Police has arrested two alleged gangsters from a village in Punjab in connection with the crime, police said on Tuesday. Vikas (27) and Rohit Dagar (30), suspected sharpshooters of the infamous Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, were held from Punjab on Monday, they said.

The duo was allegedly involved in the murder of Mor, who had over 5.17 lakh followers on TikTok, that took place on May 21 last year. The incident took place when Mor, a gym trainer by profession, had gone to meet his friend at a shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura. Three persons wearing helmets reached there on a motorcycle and shot at him at least 13 times before fleeing from the spot. A juvenile involved in the killing was arrested last year. The police said Vikas and Dagar were wanted in many cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). A cash reward of Rs 1,20,000 was declared on the arrest of Vikas while Rs 25,000 on Dagar's arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said they received information on Monday that Vikas was hiding in Lohgarh area of Zirakpur in Punjab along with his associate Dagar during the lockdown. "A raid was conducted in the area of Lohgarh, Zirakpur, Punjab and accused Vikas along with his associate Rohit Dagar was apprehended from there after chasing them for a distance of 500 meters," he said. On the information given by the arrested duo during investigation, two sophisticated pistols along with five live cartridges were recovered from Delhi's Milakpur area, he said, adding that further investigation is underway..