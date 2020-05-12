COVID-19: PHIA Foundation donates personal safety kits to Jharkhand govt

A charity organisation on Tuesday donated personal safety kits worth Rs 1.56 crore to the Jharkhand government for the battle against the novel coronavirus, an official release said here. State head of the PHIA Foundation, Johnson Topno, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and handed over the safety kits to be used by health workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.

"Many voluntary organisations are doing a positive work to deal with the crisis by coordinating with the state government," the release quoted Soren as saying. He expressed gratitude towards all such bodies engaged in combating the virus.

The chief minister said the state's priority has been to provide safety kits to all doctors and health workers engaged in treating infected patients..