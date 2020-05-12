Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases go up by 267 to 6353; 21 die

The number of COVID-19 casesin Ahmedabad rose by 267 on Tuesday with 21 more deaths,taking the total case count to 6,353 and the fatalities in thedistrict to 421, a Health official said

With discharge of 392 more people from hospitals,their number across the state has risen to 5,121 so far, theofficial said

Civic authorities have announced reopening of shopsselling essential items, which have been closed from May 7, onMay 15.