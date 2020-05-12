Anganwadi workers delivered ration at doorsteps of 8.3 cr beneficiaries in April: Irani

Anganwadi workers in the country delivered take home ration at the doorsteps of 8.3 crore beneficiaries in April, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Tuesday

In May, over 5.71 crore women received take home ration, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said

"Grateful to our Anganwadi workers who are leading from the front & facilitating essential services during lockdown. In the month of April, Anganwadi workers delivered Take Home Ration (THR) at the doorstep of 8.3 crore beneficiaries & in May over 5.71 crore women received THR," Irani said in a tweet.