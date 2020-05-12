Minor forest produce is a major source of employment for tribals: Arjun Munda

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said minor forest produce (MFP) is a major source of employment for tribals and suggested to states to set up small-scale units at village level to employ tribal returnees. Holding a video conference with chief ministers and ministers of Tribal Affairs of different states, Munda deliberated on matters pertaining to the Tribal communities, in general, and implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for MFP.

The Union Tribal Affairs minister highlighted the need for revitalizing the rural economy and generate employment opportunities to secure the livelihood of tribal communities across the country. "The MFP is a major source of employment for the tribals and in view of difficult situation facing the countrys economy on account of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has affected the upward revision of the support price of most of the commercially traded produce," Munda said.

According to the minute details of the video conference released by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Munda emphasized that the aim of the states should be to maximize the procurement of MFP and draw up plans for their value addition. Munda also highlighted the need to develop a market chain to take the rural products to national and international markets.

Renuka Saruta, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, recommended the need for setting up of small scale units at village level to employ the tribal returnees from different states and on the need for taking advantage of inherent traditional knowledge among the tribals..