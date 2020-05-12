Man arrested for raping deaf and dumb woman in J K's Poonch

Man arrested for raping deaf and dumb woman in J K's PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:27 IST
A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a deaf and dumb woman after the victim delivered a baby at a hospital in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said
The man was arrested from a village in Mendhar sub-division and booked under rape charges, a police official said. He said police acted against the accused after the 20-year-old unmarried victim delivered a baby boy at the district hospital Poonch Monday evening
"Further investigation into the matter is going on," the official said.