Encourage youths to become agri-entrepreneurs, Arunachal guv asks minister

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday asked state Agriculture Minister Tage Taki to encourage youths to become entrepreneurs in agriculture and allied sectors for economic sustenance of the state. The governor's suggestion came when the minister called on him at Raj Bhawan and discussed ways to make the state self-sustaining through agriculture and allied sectors.

Mishra asked Taki to motivate field officers of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary, dairy development and fisheries departments to go for out of the box approach in their fields of duties, an official communique said. The governor also asked the minister to strengthen research farms in districts so that at the time of need, people can procure required foodstuff from such institutes.

He advised the minister to create a system for support of growing, tending and marketing big cardamom so that the farmers' income can increase. The government should also explore more ways to directly purchase farmers' produce and sell them, Mishra said.

Taki briefed the governor about the initiatives taken by the state government in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, the communique added..