Left Menu
Development News Edition

FSL Rohini hard at work at crime scenes even during pandemic and lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:39 IST
FSL Rohini hard at work at crime scenes even during pandemic and lockdown

Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini are involved in visiting crime scenes ranging from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters to various spots in northeast Delhi where communal violence recently took place. Last week, the team visited nine crime scenes in connection with the probe in nine cases of theft and arson registered at northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad during the communal riots, a statement issued by the lab said. The team had also visited Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin last month, it said.

"In this pandemic, with due precautionary measures, crime scene teams of FSL are functional round the clock. Presently we are extending our forensic assistance to Delhi Police 24x7 and our control room is functional round the clock," said FSL director Deepa Verma. Various divisions of FSL like Biology Division have prepared reports on more than 100 investigative cases pertaining to DNA examination amid the pandemic situation, Verma said in the statement.

The Chemistry Division, Ballistic Division,  Fingerprint and all other experts of the laboratory have prepared reports for approximately more than 200 cases, she said. Incharge, Crime Scene Management, Sanjeev Gupta said, "Even in this crisis, we as an organisation are focusing on early action, protection and prevention (of COVID-19)". He further said, "We are concerned with our crime scene team and also closely monitoring use of these measures. Our teams are using Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) while proceeding for examination on crime scene.” PTI SLB RDM RDM

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt requests for user data up 9.5 pc globally in Jul-Dec 2019; India 2nd in tally

Government requests for Facebook user data increased globally by 9.5 per cent in the July-December 2019 period with the second highest number of requests coming from India after the US. According to Facebooks latest transparency report, a t...

Divided U.S. Supreme Court wraps up arguments on Trump financial records

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trumps bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutors attempt t...

EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemes

The European Unions banking watchdog has proposed a crackdown on so-called cum ex trading schemes that could pose a threat to financial markets and national budgets. The schemes have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating that...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020