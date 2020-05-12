Left Menu
5 booked for assaulting man who questioned them teasing daughter&her friend

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:19 IST
Wayanad, May 12 (PTI): Five people have been booked bypolice for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old man who hadquestioned them for teasing his daughter and her friend

Police said the man and his daughter, in their complaint,said the five teased her and her friend on May 9 and assaultedhim when he objected to it and questioned them

A search is on to nab the culprits, police said, addingthat the girl's statement has already been recorded.

