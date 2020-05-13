Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's biggest wealth fund blacklists 4 Canadian firms for greenhouse emissions

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:56 IST
World's biggest wealth fund blacklists 4 Canadian firms for greenhouse emissions

The Norwegian central bank on Wednesday excluded four Canadian oil and gas companies from its $1-trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, for producing too much greenhouse gas emissions, its first use of carbon emissions as a criterion to blacklist firms. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Cenovus Energy Inc , Suncor Energy Inc, and Imperial Oil Ltd were excluded from the fund due to "unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions", Norges Bank said in a statement https://www.norges-bank.no/en/news-events/news-publications/News-items/2020/2020-05-13-spu.

The decision was based on recommendations from the Council on Ethics, the fund's ethics watchdog, because of the companies' carbon emissions from production of oil to oil sands, the central bank said. Carbon emissions became a criterion for exclusion from the fund four years ago, and in 2017 the Council on Ethics recommended "a small handful" of firms be blacklisted for producing too much greenhouse gas emissions in either the oil, cement and steel sectors.

Norges Bank also excluded three other companies - Egypt's ElSewedy Electric Co, Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA , and Brazilian power holding Eletrobras - for causing severe environmental damage. Vale declined to comment, while the four Canadian firms did not respond to requests for a comment after market hours. Eletrobras and ElSewedy could not immediately be reached.

The central bank said it took a long time to sell shares of several of the blacklisted companies in a reasonable manner due to the "market situation, including liquidity in individual shares." The fund, formally called the Government Pension Fund Global and set up in 1996 to save petroleum revenues for future generations, has grown to almost three times Norway's annual gross domestic product, far exceeding original projections.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

The US governments top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning Tuesday that cities and states could turn back the clock and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast --...

Mexico signals auto industry return on eve of restart plan

Mexicos government gave the green light on Tuesday for the key automotive industry to restart production after weeks of disruption by the coronavirus pandemic, a decision that should pave the way to reopen North American supply chains. The ...

State of National Emergency lifted as NZ prepares to move to Alert Level 2

The State of National Emergency across New Zealand has been lifted and a National Transition Period is now in place as the country prepares to move to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced.The State of Na...

U.S. Republicans keep congressional seat in Wisconsin election: New York Times

U.S. Republicans kept a seat representing a rural Wisconsin district in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, as state legislator Tom Tiffany defeated Democratic law school professor Tricia Zunker in a special election, the New York Times said. Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020