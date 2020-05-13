Person who returned to Jharkhand from Telangana by Shramik special train tests positive for COVID-19
The patient hails from Latehar district of the state. The total positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at 173, informed the state Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni.
The Railways are running Shramik special trains after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. (ANI)
