87 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,213

87 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,213 on Wednesday, informed the state Health Department.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, Jaipur reported 32 cases, followed by Pali at 24 cases and Udaipur at 12 cases.

So far, 117 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the state.