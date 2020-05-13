87 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,213
Out of the new COVID-19 cases, Jaipur reported 32 cases, followed by Pali at 24 cases and Udaipur at 12 cases.
So far, 117 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the state.
