Social distancing norms flouted as crowd gathers to welcome Jain Monk in Sagar, MP

The norms of social distancing and precautions of wearing a mask were flouted in Banda, Sagar district on May 12 as a large crowd gathered to welcome a Jain Monk.

ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:48 IST
Social distancing norms flouted as crowd gathers to welcome Jain Monk in Sagar, MP
Visual from Sagar where a crowd gathered to welcome the Jain Monk on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The norms of social distancing and precautions of wearing a mask were flouted in Banda, Sagar district on May 12 as a large crowd gathered to welcome a Jain Monk. As Jain Monk Pramansagar reached Banda, Sagar district along with 20 of his followers, a large number of people took to the streets to welcome him on Tuesday.

The police administration has issued orders to investigate and take actions according to Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar. "Directions have been given to investigate and take action against organizers if social distancing norms and Section-144 were violated," Bhuria said. (ANI)

