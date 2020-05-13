Left Menu
J&K planning for 100% coverage of 3 districts under Jal Jeevan Mission by 2022

The UT Administration is planning 100% coverage by December 2022 ahead of national goal by 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:57 IST
The UT Administration has planned to provide drinking water to all 4 quality-affected habitations. Image Credit: Flickr

Jammu and Kashmir plan to provide tap water connection to all rural households by December 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). During the current year, State is planning for 100% coverage of all 5,000 villages of 3 districts i.e. Gandharbal, Srinagar and Raisi.

Presenting their action plan to the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation yesterday for achieving the goal of every household with tap water supply under the JJM, State officials said there are 18.17 lakh households in the UT, out of which 5.75 lakhs are already provided with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). Out of the remaining households, J&K plans to provide 1.76 lakh households by 2020-21.

The UT is likely to get Rs 680 Crore as Central share under JJM for this financial year. The Union Territory is eligible for additional allocation based on physical and financial performance. The UT Administration is planning 100% coverage by December 2022 ahead of national goal by 2024-25. By doing so, J&K will be a leading example to accomplish the ambitious target of providing a tap connection to each rural household.

Out of 98 water testing laboratories, the UT plans NABL accreditation of 10 labs during the current year. Field Testing Kits will be provided at the community level for testing of water quality for taking corrective measures. The UT Administration has planned to provide drinking water to all 4 quality-affected habitations. Stress is being given on the constitution of Village Water & Sanitation Committees in villages to mobilize the community to inculcate the sense of ownership. Village Action Plans have been carried out for villages, based on which the action plan has been finalized.

During this testing time of CoVid-19 pandemic, such attempts to provide household tap connections in rural areas will definitely improve the ease of living especially the women and girls, reducing their drudgery, making them safe and lead a dignified life.

The aim of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' (JJM) is to provide every rural household in the country an FHTC for drinking water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis at affordable service delivery charges leading to improvement in their living standards.

It's the endeavour of the Central Government to provide tap connections in rural households on a priority basis during prevailing CoVid-19 situation, so that rural people don't have to go through the hardship of fetching water from public stand-posts and stand in a long queue. Government intends to ensure the rural communities are safe from being infected amidst CoVid-19 pandemic by providing the poor and marginalized sections of the society water supply through tap connections inside their house premises, thereby averting visits to water stand-posts while observing social distancing norms. Advisories have been issued to States/ UTs to take up works related to drinking water on priority so as to achieve the twin objective of providing tap connections to rural households as well as creating job opportunities for local people and migrant workers.

In the last 3 months, a detailed exercise carried out in consultation with States/ UTs wherein water supply schemes of every village were analyzed so as to provide tap connections to households.

(With Inputs from PIB)

