Facing an acute shortage of blood, RIMS, Ranchi appeals for donation camps
Facing an acute shortage of blood during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi has urged citizens and NGOs to come forward for organising donation camps on Wednesday.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:55 IST
Facing an acute shortage of blood during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi has urged citizens and NGOs to come forward for organising donation camps on Wednesday. The Medical Superintendent, RIMS has put forth an appeal to the intellectuals, volunteer groups, NGOs and media to come forward and organise blood donation camps, so that its requirements are met.
RIMS, a state-run institution, is one of the premier medical colleges in Jharkhand. As of Wednesday morning, Jharkhand had 172 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 79 patients who have been cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
