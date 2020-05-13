Left Menu
78-year-old man commits suicide at Indore's MTH hospital

A 78-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of MTH Hospital in Indore, the police said.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:07 IST
Indore Central Kotwali Police Station in-charge BD Tripathi speaks to ANI on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"A 78-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of MTH Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, at around 7:30 AM today. He was suffering from pneumonia and breathing problems," Tripathi said while speaking to ANI in Indore. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

