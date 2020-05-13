Passengers coming from Delhi marked with quarantine stamps at Raipur

People who deboarded the special train running from Delhi to Bilaspur, in Raipur were marked quarantine stamps on their hands with indelible ink. The special train with 1,490 passengers had left for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on May 12 as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown.

The health screening of all the passengers was conducted at the station and social distancing was maintained. Earlier, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav told ANI that around 550 Shramik Trains carrying over 6.5 lakh people have operated since March 1.

"Besides, Shramik Trains, second sleeper class is ready. We will run more trains in the near future. Stranded tourists and students are being focused on as of now. Today 8 trains are being run and 3 will leave from New Delhi. Shramik special will run as planned," he said. The Railways is following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines including hygiene protocols and it has requested passengers to maintain social distancing and carry their own linen and food in view of Covid-19. (ANI)