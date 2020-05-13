Left Menu
Personnel Ministry lays down norms of functioning for other Ministries: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh assured the staff and the officers that all their grievances including promotions would be taken care of, once the lockdown is lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:44 IST
In his opening remarks, Dr. Singh said that Modi Government is committed to the well being of its employees and always showed concern for their welfare with a great degree of sensitivity. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

In a unique and 1st of its kind initiative during COVID pandemic, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today interacted with staff and officials up to the level of Section Officers of all the three departments of DoPT, DARPG and DoPPW through Interactive Video Conferencing.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Singh said that Modi Government is committed to the well being of its employees and always showed concern for their welfare with a great degree of sensitivity. He said that during the COVID crisis, a very healthy system of Work from Home order is being followed with only 33 percent presence of staff in offices and this is a great testimony of the work-friendly environment. Dr Singh said that senior officers of the Ministry are leading from the front in these trying times without putting other staffs at risk and expressed satisfaction that the output of the departments has increased and nowhere the work culture has suffered.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured the staff and the officers that all their grievances including promotions would be taken care of, once the lockdown is lifted. He, however, added that orders for more than 400 promotions were already issued in January this year.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the main idea of the conference in the new normal working environment was to know the well being of the employees and their families and to address their grievances, if any with great sensitivity. He said that Ministry of Personnel lays down the norms of functioning for other Ministries and expressed the hope that other Ministries would also take a cue to organise such a conference.

Secretary DARPG, Dr. Kshtrapati Shivaji, Secretary, DoPT, Dr. C. Chandramouli and other senior officials took part in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

