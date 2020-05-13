Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's largest wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other giants over coal use

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:49 IST
World's largest wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other giants over coal use

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the world's biggest commodities firms from its portfolio, including Glencore and Anglo American , because of their use and production of coal. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations for long-term investors, the fund is also excluding German utility RWE, South African petrochemicals firm Sasol and Dutch company AGL Energy over their use of coal.

Norway's parliament agreed in June 2019 to toughen existing limits on coal investments by the world's largest fund by excluding firms that mined more than 20 million tonnes of coal a year or generated more than 10 gigawatts of power from coal. At the end of 2019, the fund held stocks worth $1.6 billion such companies, according to fund data.

Wednesday's announcement, made in a statement issued by the fund, is the first to show the tougher rules being applied. The fund, set up in 1996 to save Norway's oil and gas revenues for future generations and which now holds about 1.5% of globally listed shares, sells holdings before announcing any exclusions to avoid excessive market moves.

The fund put another set of companies - BHP , Uniper, Enel and Vistra Energy - under observation for possible exclusion later if they did not address their use or production of coal. The value of holdings in this set of firms stood at $3.9 billion at the end of 2019.

"This is good news that the biggest producers of coal in absolute terms are finally out of the fund," Else Hendel, acting environmental policy leader at green group WWF Norway, told Reuters. EXCESSIVE EMISSIONS

The fund operates under ethical guidelines set by parliament and excludes companies from its portfolio that do not respect them. Its exclusions are often followed by other funds. The fund also said it was excluding four Canadian oil firms for producing excessive greenhouse gas emissions, the first time it has used that reason to blacklist firms from its portfolio.

Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy , Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil were excluded for "acts or omissions that on an aggregate company level lead to unacceptable greenhouse gas emissions," it said. The fund held stock worth $1.15 billion in these companies at the end of 2019.

The fund said on Wednesday it had taken a long time to sell shares of several excluded firms due to the "market situation, including liquidity in individual shares", following weeks of global financial market turmoil due to the coronavirus crisis. Responding to Wednesday's announcement, Anglo American said: "We are working towards an exit from our remaining thermal coal operations in South Africa, ensuring that we do so responsibly."

"We continue to examine suitable opportunities for our minority stake in Cerrejon," it said, referring to a Colombian mining venture with BHP, Anglo American and Glencore. Sasol said it was implementing an "emission reduction framework underpinned by short and medium-term targets", although it said coal would continue to play role in South Africa during a transition to lower carbon energy sources.

Enel said it was developing its business in line with the Paris climate accords, which seek to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and cut emissions to zero by 2050. Glencore declined to comment. BHP, RWE, AGL Energy, Uniper and Vistra Energy were not immediately available for comment.

Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy and Imperial Oil did not respond to requests for comment after market hours. UNACCEPTABLE

Parliament's move last year tightened the funds existing rules that barred it from investing in a company that derived more than 30% of its revenues or activities from coal. Excessive greenhouse gas emissions became a criterion for exclusion four years ago, joining grounds such as human rights violations and the production of nuclear arms, landmines and tobacco.

But the board of the central bank, the fund's ethics watchdog and Norway's Finance Ministry took time to agree on what constituted an unacceptable amount of emissions. The Council on Ethics examined oil, cement and steel companies before recommending exclusions based on excessive greenhouse gas pollution.

The council makes recommendations to exclude companies or put them under observation. But a final decision rests with the board of Norway's central bank. The fund said three companies were excluded for causing environmental damage, namely Egypt's ElSewedy Electric Co, Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA and Brazilian power company Eletrobras.

Vale declined to comment. Eletrobras and ElSewedy could not immediately be reached. The fund reverses exclusions if concerns are addressed. On Wednesday, it said New York-listed AECOM and Hong Kong-listed Texwinca Holdings Ltd were again eligible for investment.

AECOM had been excluded for involvement in producing nuclear arms, a business it has now discontinued, the fund said. Texwinca had been sidelined over perceived breaches of workers' rights by a subsidiary that has since been liquidated. (Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux worldwide; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland launches rescue package for soccer and ice hockey

Switzerland has announced a 350 million Swiss franc 362 million rescue package for its professional soccer and ice hockey leagues but insists the money should not be used to pay wages to high-earning players. The Swiss Football League has y...

Tradologie launches eight new product segments to help MSME sector

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for vocal for local, Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade. T...

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at sensitive locations. Amo...

EU urges voluntary use of virus-tracing apps to speed recovery from pandemic

The European Commission urged EU governments on Wednesday to use COVID-19 contact tracing apps on a voluntary basis as part of efforts to lift border restrictions and revive the European Unions tourism and travel industries. Countries are r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020