Rajasthan records five more COVID-19 deaths; toll rises to 120

Rajasthan recorded five more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking their number to 120 as 151 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, the Health Department said. With this, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 4,277, it said.

"As many as 151 fresh cases have been reported in the state today, including 49 in Jaipur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Besides Jaipur, 28 cases were reported in Jalore, 24 in Pali, 22 in Udaipur, seven in Rajsamand, six in Swai Madhopur, three each in Kota, Jodhpur and Dholpur, and one each in Banswara, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur and Nagaur, he said.

Location of one case is yet to be ascertained. Of the 120 COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan so far, Jaipur accounts for 61. Singh said so far 2,459 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,163 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,698 active cases.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus..