1,140 stranded Manipuris return to state from Chennai

A total of 1,140 Manipuris who were stranded in Chennai due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to the state in a special train on Wednesday, officials said. The train had left the Tamil Nadu capital for Manipur on May 10, they said.

It reached Jiribam railway station at 12.20 pm on Wednesday and the returnees were screened by medical personnel. They were sent home in buses arranged by the administration, an official said. The returnees will be placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days, he said. Family members of the returnees will not be allowed to meet them at the quarantine centres during the isolation period, a health department release said.

It said any symptomatic returnee will be immediately admitted to hospital.