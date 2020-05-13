Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,140 stranded Manipuris return to state from Chennai

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:58 IST
1,140 stranded Manipuris return to state from Chennai

A total of 1,140 Manipuris who were stranded in Chennai due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to the state in a special train on Wednesday, officials said. The train had left the Tamil Nadu capital for Manipur on May 10, they said.

It reached Jiribam railway station at 12.20 pm on Wednesday and the returnees were screened by medical personnel. They were sent home in buses arranged by the administration, an official said. The returnees will be placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days, he said. Family members of the returnees will not be allowed to meet them at the quarantine centres during the isolation period, a health department release said.

It said any symptomatic returnee will be immediately admitted to hospital.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

New refugees struggle to find footing during pandemic

Afghan refugee Mahmood Amiri arrived in the United States more than a month ago, but his children are still waiting for their first day at school. They have yet to go to a mosque to meet other Muslim families. And Amiri is itching to get a ...

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases rise to 71,486 from 70,342 on May 12; 5,209 deaths, up from 5,049

May 13 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 71,486 FROM 70,342 ON MAY 12 5,209 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,049 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Citing coronavirus, U.S. board delays Federal pension fund investments in Chinese stocks

Bending to White House pressure, an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars announced on Wednesday it would indefinitively delay plans to invest in hotly debated Chinese companies.In a statement, the...

Russia claims promising signs in early trials of antiviral drug favipiravir

A candidate drug for treating the new coronavirus, favipiravir, has produced promising results in early clinical trials in Russia, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which provided 150 million roubles 2 million in funding for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020