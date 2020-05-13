Migrants don't have to pay for their journey: State minister

Migrants returning to Uttarakhand from different parts of the country do not have to pay for their travel as it is being taken care of by the state government, Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said on Wednesday. "The state government is bearing the entire cost of the migrants' journey back home. A sum of Rs one crore has already been deposited as an advance to the railways for the purpose," Kaushik, who is the state government's spokesman, told reporters. A total of 2,02,006 migrants have registered to return to state out of which 63,000 have already been brought by different modes of transport including buses, special trains and private vehicles

Ten migrants have also been brought back from Sikkim, he said.