C'garh cabinet nod for 'corona' tax on liquor; farmers' scheme

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:25 IST
The Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Wednesday approved imposition of special coronavirus tax on country-made and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) liquor in the state. In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here on Wednesday, it was also decided to launch 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana' from May 21 to provide good returns to the farmers for their produce and encourage crop production, an official statement here said.

"The cabinet approved imposition of special 'Corona Tax' on country-made and IMFL. According to it, a tax of Rs 10 per bottle will be imposed on country-made liquor and a tax at the rate of 10 per cent of the selling price on every bottle of IMFL (spirit/malt)," it said. The statement said that under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana' scheme, an amount of Rs 10,000 per acre will be deposited into the accounts of farmers as agriculture input assistance grant through Direct Benefit Transfer for procuring crops like paddy, maize and sugarcane (Rabi).

The scheme will be launched on May 21, which is the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, was taken during. The amount will be transferred into the farmers' accounts on the basis of registered area and area under cultivation during Kharif crop season 2019, it added.

The cabinet also decided that from Kharif season 2020, a fixed amount will be transferred into the accounts of farmers as agriculture input assistance grant for crops like paddy, maize, sugarcane, oilseeds and pulses on the basis of registered and accrued acreage, the release said. Additional grant for each acre will be given to those farmers who despite having cultivated paddy in previous crops season year, will cultivate any other crop mentioned in the scheme in the current year, it said.

Notably, Baghel had announced in the budget session of state assembly in March this year to launch 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana' and made a provision of Rs 5,100 crore for it. The cabinet also decided to run outstanding English and Hindi medium schools of excellence through registered societies.

Approximately 40 such outstanding English and Hindi schools will be started in the state, it said. The cabinet approved special incentive package for establishment of bio-ethanal units in Chhattisgarh under Bespoke Policy in Industrial Policy (2019-24), it said.

Bespoke is a term used for an individually or custom-made product or service. Approved distribution of chickpeas (chana) and the split chickpea lentils (chana dal) against ration cards issued under Chhattisgarh Food Security Act.

With an objective to provide two-room pucca house to every urban family in Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to construct 40,000 additional houses under Mor Awas Mor Makan scheme, it said..

