Girl gang-raped in Odisha, 3 held

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:29 IST
A 15-year-old girl was raped allegedly by three youths in Odisha's Baripada district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened inside a garage in Madhuban under the jurisdiction of Baripada Town police station on Tuesday night.

All the three accused, one of whom was known to the girl, were arrested, the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Baripada Town police station, Birendra Senapati, said. The minor girl had reached the garage with the person she knew and the other two were already there.

She fled from the garage early on Wednesday and reported the matter to her family members who filed a complaint with the Baripada Town police station. The police registered a case under the IPC and the POCSO Act.

