Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:35 IST
Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), while 10 others are people who returned to the state, a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government on Wednesday night said.

State Health Minister E Rajender quoted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as having directed that more precautions should be taken as people were arriving in the state after the Centre permitted relaxations in the lockdownmeasures. Rajender said initially the virus spread in the state was from foreign returnees followed by those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

Now, the virus can spread through people who are returning to the state, according to an official release. Those returning by flights are being quarantined in hotels.

He said people arriving by trains or motor vehicles were being tested and sent home for self-quarantine after being stamped. In villages, the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) are identifying those who arrived in recent days and monitoring their health during home quarantine, it said.

According to the release, 798 people have returned to the state in flights, while 239 and 41,805 have come to the state in trains and by road respectively till date since lockdown. Rajender appealed to the people to be more alert as more number of people are coming out in view of the relaxations announced recently.

According to the bulletin, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 34 following the two deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,367.

As many as 117 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, taking the total to 939. The number of people undergoing treatment for the virus (active cases) was 394, the bulletin said.

It also said 35 people who returned to the state have tested positive for the virus as on date..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

US says Chinese hackers might be targeting virus researchers

Organizations conducting research into COVID-19 may be targeted by computer hackers linked to the Chinese government, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Neither agency cited any specific examples Wednesday, but th...

Soccer-Austria's Bundesliga to resume on June 2

Austrias Bundesliga, the countrys professional soccer league, will resume on June 2 and hold matches every three days to clear the backlog built up during the coronavirus shutdown, the leagues Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said on Wed...

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday. All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The virtua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020