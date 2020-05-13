Police officer posted in Dwarka tests positive for COVID-19

A senior police officer of Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said here

This is the first case of a police officer testing positive for COVID-19 in Dwarka. He is an SHO-rank officer, they said. Police said the officer was on leave for the past couple of days. He is fine and currently under home quarantine, a senior police officer said. Five to six personnel, who came in contact with the officer, have been sent to home quarantine, the police said.