Migrants arriving in Rajasthan from other states will be placed under quarantine

Migrants arriving in Rajasthan from other states will have to undergo mandatory quarantine, officials said here on Wednesday. The state government issued an order to this regard, saying the migrants will be screened on arrival and those found with symptoms of coronavirus will be kept in COVID care centres until recovery

Others will have to remain under home-quarantine for a period of 14 days. If home quarantine is not possible for any migrant, he/she will be kept at the nearest quarantine facility for the same period, it said. Medical teams will conduct health check-ups from time to time, the officials added.