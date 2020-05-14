Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro working on protocols for social distancing, other safety norms; puts stickers on seats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:04 IST
Delhi Metro working on protocols for social distancing, other safety norms; puts stickers on seats

Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) indicated that it was gearing itself up and keeping its staff battle-ready to ensure adherence to all safety protocols by commuters, whenever services are told to be resumed. It also tweeted an image, showing caution stickers being put up on back of seats at regular intervals on social distancing.

The DMRC in a statement said, it is working out detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.  "The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations, over 2,200 coaches and over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts etc," it said. Apart from this, protocol for social distancing is being worked upon for passengers once they start using trains and other metro premises again.

However, the date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course of time, the statement said. All systems of the metro, including signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks, will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters, it said.

Delhi Metro authorities have already trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Tuesday.  The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 7,998 with 359 new cases, while the death toll mounted to 106..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss easing COVID-19 restrictions further by end-May

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that his government would start talks on moving most of the country to alert level 3 COVID-19 restrictions by the end of May, from the current alert level 4.Ramaphosa added in an add...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 7th death; 20-day-old boy among 74 fresh cases

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus increased to seven in Bihar on Wednesday after a 56-year-old woman died of the disease, while 74 people, including a 20-day-old boy, tested COVID-19 positive, taking the states tally to 953, an of...

US says Chinese hackers might be targeting virus researchers

Organizations conducting research into COVID-19 may be targeted by computer hackers linked to the Chinese government, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Neither agency cited any specific examples Wednesday, but th...

Soccer-Austria's Bundesliga to resume on June 2

Austrias Bundesliga, the countrys professional soccer league, will resume on June 2 and hold matches every three days to clear the backlog built up during the coronavirus shutdown, the leagues Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020