Special train from Delhi arrives at Bengaluru today

A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Bengaluru city railway station on Thursday morning.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-05-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 09:54 IST
Special train from Delhi arrives at Bengaluru today
A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi, arrived at Bengaluru City railway station on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Bengaluru city railway station on Thursday morning. All the passengers were thermally screened after they deboarded the train.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Railways has decided to start issuing waiting list ticket from May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also for those to be notified in due course of time. As per the Railway Board order, there will be a cap on the waiting list ticket in these trains. The Railways has capped waiting list ticket limit up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 100 for Chair Cars, 20 each for First AC and Executive Class and 200 for sleeper class. (ANI)

