Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths of migrant workers in Guna, Muzaffarnagar mishaps

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus. He also offered condolences over deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 11:47 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus. He also offered condolences over deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.

In the Guna incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh Government for proper treatment of all the injured and for making arrangements for bringing back the bodies of the deceased. Eight migrant labourers were killed and around 50 received injuries after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Thursday around 3 a.m. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Those who died in the incident were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra. In the Muzaffarnagar incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to arrange for transporting the bodies of the deceased to Bihar. Saharanpur Divisional Commissioner has been asked to submit a report after investigating the incident.

Six migrant workers were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway when a speeding bus crushed them on Wednesday night. Three more workers were injured in the accident. According to the police, the migrant workers belonged to Gopalganj, Bihar and were returning to their native place during the lockdown on foot. (ANI)

