Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh CM bats for more economic activities to raise state revenue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:17 IST
Chhattisgarh CM bats for more economic activities to raise state revenue

Citing dwindling coffers of the states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday demanded opening up of more economic activities in the country to raise revenue of states. Baghel also said that states must be given a free hand in deciding what all economic activities can be started by them instead of the Centre deciding it for them.

“We have steel. We have cement in the state. If no construction activities take place in the country or elsewhere then who do we give it to. So there has to be demand and more economic activities in the country that could lead to the growth not only in Chhattisgarh but in the whole country,” he told PTI in an interview. The chief minister said that suggestions have been given to the prime minister that state governments should have the right to decide on red, green and orange zones.  "The states should also have the right to decide on the economic activities that can be started. Officers sitting in the government of India know less than we in the states. We have more information as to what all businesses or industries can run in districts or in the state. All these rights must be with the states,” he said. Baghel said all the states are facing a financial crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic and Chhattisgarh will also feel the brunt of deteriorating economic activities in the country due to the lockdown. “All state chief ministers have said that the economic activities are almost finished in their respective jurisdictions during the lockdown. No business is running. No tax is coming in. There is a shortage of revenue in the state exchequer," the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state said.  Baghel has sought Rs 30,000 crore financial assistance from the prime minister to help Chhattisgarh fight the coronavirus pandemic more effectively. He said states should also be taken into confidence before starting rail and air services in areas under their control. “How will states do all the arrangements if they do not know how many trains or people would be coming to their states. We have to ensure who would live in self-isolation or institutional or self quarantine. We have to arrange facilities for those who cannot afford to live in quarantine on their own. So unless you take the state governments into confidence, this work (of looking after migrants and workers) cannot be done in a proper way,” he said. Baghel said Chhattisgarh has only four coronavirus positive cases now and “if they keep sending people without informing the states, then how long does it take to increase the number of infected people?” PTI AKV DV DV

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Panda dolls kick pandemic blues for Thai diners

Cant bear to eat aloneOne restaurant in Thailand is ensuring it meets new social distancing guidelines, and providing lonely diners a bit of company, by seating stuffed pandas at its tables. Thailand earlier this month relaxed some restrict...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant

Stock markets fell and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries grew about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick economic recovery.The path ahead ...

Defence, other ministries should follow CAPF canteens and only allow sale of local products: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

By Pragya Kaushika RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM lauded the Union Finance Ministrys decision of not allowing global tenders for government purchases up to Rs 200 crore, and also expressed hope that Defence and other ministries wil...

Singer Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett dies from opioid addiction

American rockstar Melissa Etheridge has revealed that her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher has died due to his opioid addiction. The 58-year-old singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying that Beckett struggl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020