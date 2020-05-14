Left Menu
Cyclone Amphan threat for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, WB

Private forecaster Skymet Weather on Thursday said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Private forecaster Skymet Weather on Thursday said that that the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are vulnerable to the Cyclone Amphan. It also stated that the sea conditions would be rough between May 17 and 20.

"#CycloneAmphan to move along east caost of #India. Brushing #Andhra and #Odisha coast. Latest track is heading to #Gangetic West #Bengal. Sea conditions will be rough between May 17 and 20," tweeted Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Skymet Weather. Skymet in its advisory also stated that the low-pressure area is likely to "intensify" into a depression in the next 24 hours and further to a "cyclonic storm" in the subsequent 24 hours.

The system will be initially moving northwestward and come abeam Chennai, at a distance of nearly 600 kiolmeters by May 16. (ANI)

