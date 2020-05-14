Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spl train reaches Bengaluru from Delhi, passengers to undergo 14-day quarantine

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:29 IST
Spl train reaches Bengaluru from Delhi, passengers to undergo 14-day quarantine

Around 1,000 passengers arrived here from Delhi on Thursday on board the first train to Karnataka since limited rail services resumed in the country amidst the lockdown, officials said. Soon after arrival at the Bengaluru City Railway station, the passengers were screened for COVID-19 on the station premises itself, the officials said.

There were some complaints from the passengers, about services inside the train, alleged lack of prior information about quarantining them and the absence of a proper catalogue of hotels. Earlier, the train that left Delhi on Tuesday at 9.30 pm and scheduled to arrive at 6.40 am on Thursday was delayed by 40 minutes.

According to a senior railway official, the Bengaluru civic agency along with the Karnataka Health Department had set up 10 health check-up counters to screen the passengers. The passengers were disembarked coach-wise as Railway Protection Force personnel kept a strict vigil on them.

"It's heartening that everyone is maintaining discipline and seated inside. No chaos," the South Western Railway public relations officer said. Once they came out of the platform, they were directed to board the buses ready to take them to the hotels and other institutions, which have been converted into quarantine centres, the officials said.

Around 15 buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), a subsidiary of the state government, were deployed at the railway station to take these passengers to the quarantine centres. Elaborate arrangements were made to receive the passengers.

As many as 4,200 rooms were booked in 42 hotels around the Majestic Railway Station. "We have reserved 90 hotels in and around the railway station. These are for institutional quarantine. The passengers willing to stay in these hotels will have to bear the cost. Separate arrangements have been made for those who don't wish to stay in hotels," Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district G N Shivamurthy said in a video message.

He made it clear that everyone coming to the city will have to compulsorily remain quarantined for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 tests. General public was not allowed to enter the railway station area.

The arriving passengers had some complaints, including on quarantining. One of them complained she was not informed about quarantining them.

"I came here to see my daughter who is unwell. After reaching here, I am told I will have to spend time in quarantine. The Railways should have informed that we will be quarantined," she said. The woman alleged there were no proper arrangements in the train and that there was no availability of drinking water. The wash and the entire bogie was untidy, she said.

Another passenger said neither the Railways nor the state administration provided a proper catalogue of hotels, which have been turned into quarantine rooms. "When we are paying for the service, we should be provided with catalogue of hotels to select," the passenger stated.PTI GMS SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

French health minister: reassured after chat with head of Sanofi

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he was reassured by a conversation with the head of Sanofi, after critics in France targeted Sanofi for suggesting vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients f...

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician in Pakistan and the first in the province to be infected with the disease. Buledi, in a tweet on Thursday, said that he w...

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Vijay Mallya on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, in a setback for the embattled liquor tycoon who last month lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud ...

South Korean pop group BTS to live-stream concert

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in JuneThe seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020