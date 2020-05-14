Spl train reaches Bengaluru from Delhi, passengers to undergo 14-day quarantine

Around 1,000 passengers arrived here from Delhi on Thursday on board the first train to Karnataka since limited rail services resumed in the country amidst the lockdown, officials said. Soon after arrival at the Bengaluru City Railway station, the passengers were screened for COVID-19 on the station premises itself, the officials said.

There were some complaints from the passengers, about services inside the train, alleged lack of prior information about quarantining them and the absence of a proper catalogue of hotels. Earlier, the train that left Delhi on Tuesday at 9.30 pm and scheduled to arrive at 6.40 am on Thursday was delayed by 40 minutes.

According to a senior railway official, the Bengaluru civic agency along with the Karnataka Health Department had set up 10 health check-up counters to screen the passengers. The passengers were disembarked coach-wise as Railway Protection Force personnel kept a strict vigil on them.

"It's heartening that everyone is maintaining discipline and seated inside. No chaos," the South Western Railway public relations officer said. Once they came out of the platform, they were directed to board the buses ready to take them to the hotels and other institutions, which have been converted into quarantine centres, the officials said.

Around 15 buses of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), a subsidiary of the state government, were deployed at the railway station to take these passengers to the quarantine centres. Elaborate arrangements were made to receive the passengers.

As many as 4,200 rooms were booked in 42 hotels around the Majestic Railway Station. "We have reserved 90 hotels in and around the railway station. These are for institutional quarantine. The passengers willing to stay in these hotels will have to bear the cost. Separate arrangements have been made for those who don't wish to stay in hotels," Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district G N Shivamurthy said in a video message.

He made it clear that everyone coming to the city will have to compulsorily remain quarantined for 14 days and undergo COVID-19 tests. General public was not allowed to enter the railway station area.

The arriving passengers had some complaints, including on quarantining. One of them complained she was not informed about quarantining them.

"I came here to see my daughter who is unwell. After reaching here, I am told I will have to spend time in quarantine. The Railways should have informed that we will be quarantined," she said. The woman alleged there were no proper arrangements in the train and that there was no availability of drinking water. The wash and the entire bogie was untidy, she said.

Another passenger said neither the Railways nor the state administration provided a proper catalogue of hotels, which have been turned into quarantine rooms. "When we are paying for the service, we should be provided with catalogue of hotels to select," the passenger stated.PTI GMS SA SS PTI PTI