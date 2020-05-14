Left Menu
Applicants from J&K, Ladakh can file RTI to CIC from home: Dr Jitendra Singh

Applicants from both the UTs can file the first appeal before the Officers designated by them and can avail the facility of hearing from home for 2nd appeal before the CIC.

14-05-2020
The Minister also informed that any citizen of India can now file RTI pertaining to matters related to J&K and Ladakh, which was reserved to only Citizens of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, before the Reorganisation Act of 2019. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the Central Information Commission (CIC) would start hearing Right to Information (RTI) Act applications of applicants from the UTs of J&K and Ladakh from tomorrow (15.05.2020). This was disclosed by Dr Singh after meeting the Chief Information Commissioner Shri Bimal Julka, who called on the Union Minister here. The Minister said that applicants from J&K and Ladakh can file RTI applications from home and no one has to travel outside even for appeals to the CIC. This will usher in a new culture of "Justice from Home", said Dr Jitendra Singh.

Applicants from both the UTs can file the first appeal before the Officers designated by them and can avail the facility of hearing from home for 2nd appeal before the CIC. Moreover, the applicants can file RTI anytime through the online mechanism.

The Minister also informed that any citizen of India can now file RTI pertaining to matters related to J&K and Ladakh, which was reserved to only Citizens of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, before the Reorganisation Act of 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that consequent to the passing of J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the J&K Right to Information Act 2009 and the Rules there under were repealed and Right to Information Act 2005 and the Rules there under were enforced from 31.10.2019. Dr Singh stated that concerted efforts for a smooth transition from the J&K RTI Act 2009 to the Central RTI Act were taken by the offices of Ministry of Home Affairs, DoPT and Central Information Commission. The Minister informed that till 10th May 2020, 111-second appeals/complaints ( fresh cases) from the UT of J&K have been registered in the CIC consequent to the Reorganisation Act,2019.

Training for CPIOs and FAAs is being planned and registration/alignment of Public Authorities of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on RTI online portal of DoPT is also being taken up with DoPT.

At present, all information commissioners are hearing cases and CIC headquarters are functioning with 33% official staff. Senior Information Commissioners are hearing cases from the office over video conferencing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

