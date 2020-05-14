Goa: Rane warns of action over leaked COVID-19 reports

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday warned of action after confidential lab reports of seven COVID-19 patients were reportedly leaked on social media. At least seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Thursday and their samples were examined by the virology lab at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Several photographs of the lab reports, with names of the patients mentioned in them, were reportedly posted on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, Rane said, "Confidential lab reports of GMC and DHS are being currently circulated by many on WhatsApp and social media platforms. This act is violation of patients' privacy and request you all to not indulge in leaking or sharing any such information." The minister warned that "stern action" will be taken against persons who repeat such acts.