Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: Rane warns of action over leaked COVID-19 reports

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:58 IST
Goa: Rane warns of action over leaked COVID-19 reports

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday warned of action after confidential lab reports of seven COVID-19 patients were reportedly leaked on social media. At least seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Thursday and their samples were examined by the virology lab at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Several photographs of the lab reports, with names of the patients mentioned in them, were reportedly posted on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, Rane said, "Confidential lab reports of GMC and DHS are being currently circulated by many on WhatsApp and social media platforms. This act is violation of patients' privacy and request you all to not indulge in leaking or sharing any such information." The minister warned that "stern action" will be taken against persons who repeat such acts.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Toshiba Group firms, employees contribute about Rs 1.95 cr to support fight against COVID-19

Toshiba Group firms and its employees contributed about Rs 1.95 crore to support fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A total of approximately Rs 1.95 crore have been donated...during this period, the contributions include voluntary sala...

Cop dies of COVID-19; sixth death in Mumbai police force

A 45-year-old police naik, whohad tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infectionin neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official saidThe deceased policeman was posted at Shivajinagarpolice station and was undergoing treatment ...

Japan lifts emergency in most areas but not in Tokyo, Osaka

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in large parts of the country on Thursday but said it would remain in place in Tokyo until the novel coronavirus is contained. Abe lifted the emergency in 39 of Japans 47 prefec...

Russia sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat to North Korea

Russia has sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat in humanitarian aid to North Korea after last years drought-hit its rice production, the Russian embassy to North Korea said on social media on Thursday.The vessel Polina delivered Russian wheat to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020