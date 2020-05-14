Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor theft case: Ex Haryana MLA arrested

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:11 IST
Liquor theft case: Ex Haryana MLA arrested

Former Haryana MLA Satvinder Rana has been arrested by the state police for his alleged role in the theft of liquor from a sealed godown in Samalkha in Panipat district, a senior police official said on Thursday. Rana, who was a two-time legislator from Rajound constituency in Kaithal district, was arrested on Wednesday night from the MLA hostel here.

Karnal Range IG, Bharti Arora said that a liquor godown was sealed by the Excise Department in 2016. “A case of theft at the godown was registered last month,” she told PTI over phone.

Asked what are the charges against Rana, Arora said the liquor kept inside the godown was stolen and his role was found in it. Further investigations are on, she said.

Police said that few more arrests in the case had been made earlier. The arrest of the ex-legislator comes close on the heels of the Haryana government setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged theft of seized liquor from two godowns in Sonipat district.

Besides the two godowns in Sonipat, the SIT will check the actual availability of stock in all warehouses and godowns that were sealed by the excise department in the last two years for any violation, which means that the SIT will check whether the stock of liquor which was there on the date of sealing is actually the same or not. It will also collect and collate the result of investigation of the FIRs registered from March 15 till April 10 in different parts of the state for pilferage of liquor from godowns and also from malkhanas (strong rooms) of police stations.

The Haryana Police had last week seized Rs 97 lakh in cash, two pistols and three mobile phones besides a sports utility vehicle following a raid in a house to nab the prime accused in the case of missing liquor stocks from the two godowns in Sonipat. The Sonipat police raided the house of accused Bhupinder Singh, but he managed to escape, said officials. However, later on, he surrendered before the police.

The godowns in Sonipat from where the liquor stock was reported missing were stated to belong to accused Bhupinder Singh's wife. Rana, who was in Congress earlier, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections as a Jannayak Janta Party candidate. JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana. JJP sources said that Rana had joined the party a day before tickets were allotted by the party to their candidates for the last assembly polls. He does not hold any post in the party now, the sources said.PTI SUN VSD DV DV

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 542 p.m.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the state government has arranged 105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home. 530...

Official says suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan kills 5

A suicide bombing in Afghanistans eastern Paktia province on Thursday that looked to target a military compound but exploded before its destination killed five civilians and wounded at least 29 others, including civilians and military perso...

Maha: 14 persons booked for fleeing COVID-19 containment zone

An offence was registered against 14 persons for allegedly escaping from a COVID-19 containment zone in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday. The incident came to light on Wednesday, when 16 residents of Pundalik Nagar esca...

Trump says he's very disappointed in China-Fox Business Network

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was very disappointed in China after the novel coronavirus broke out soon after the two countries agreed on a Phase 1 trade deal.Im very disappointed in China, the Republican president said in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020