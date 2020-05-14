Cop dies of COVID-19; sixth death in Mumbai police force

A 45-year-old police naik, whohad tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infectionin neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official said

The deceased policeman was posted at Shivajinagarpolice station and was undergoing treatment at a privatehospital for the last few days, the official said

So far, six policemen from Mumbai and one each fromPune, Solapur city and Nashik Rural have died of coronavirus,he said, adding that over 1,000 policemen were infected inMaharashtra.